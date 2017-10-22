Vikings Beat Ravens 24-16

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings Defense and strong running from Vikings running back Latavius Murray led the team to a 24-16 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

Vikings QB Case Keenum struggled all day with his accuracy going just 20 for 31 with 188 yards passing no touchdowns and one interception. Keenum threw the interception on his first pass of the game.

Latavius Murray came up with his best game since signing for Minnesota in the off-season rushing 18 times for 113 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown was the only one for Minnesota. The rest of the scoring came from Minnesota kicker Kai Forbath who hit 6 of 6 field goals but missed his one extra point attempt.

While the offense struggled to score touchdowns, the defense stepped up and shut down the Ravens offense. Minnesota sacked Ravens QB Joe Flacco five times.

With the win and Green Bay loss the Vikings are alone at the top of the NFC North Division standings.