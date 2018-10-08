Vikings Beat Eagles In NFC Championship Rematch

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-21 Sunday afternoon in a rematch of the 2017 NFC Championship game, which the Eagles won 38-7.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was on fire for most of the afternoon, finishing the day 30/37 for 301 yards and a touchdown while not throwing an interception. Adam Thielen pulled in seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, while teammate Stefon Diggs added ten catches for 91 yards in the win.

Minnesota defensive tackle Linval Joseph also factored into the scoring, returning a Carson Wentz fumble for 64 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Vikings will host the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon at US Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.