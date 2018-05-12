Vikings 2018 Preseason Dates & Times Released

The NFL has released the 2018 dates & times for the Minnesota Vikings preseason schedule. Preseason game one is just 91 days away. SKOL!

Winning the division and making the playoffs is no longer a goal for the Minnesota Vikings. Nothing short of the Vince Lombardi trophy and a Super Bowl win will feel like a mission accomplished.

The quest for that brass ring starts in 2018 on August 11th at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Minnesota Vikings 2018 Preseason Schedule

Saturday, August 18th: Jacksonville at Minnesota (Noon, CT, U.S. Bank Stadium)

Friday, August 24th: Seattle at Minnesota (7 PM, CT, U.S. Bank Stadium)

Thursday, August 30th: Minnesota at Tennessee (7 PM, CT, Nissan Stadium)

The regular season launches Week One on Sunday, September 9th when the Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers at Noon inside U.S. Bank Stadium.