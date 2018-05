GRAND FORKS - It's 'Fighting Hawks".

The University of North Dakota made the announcement after the results of the nickname runoff vote, held online, were tabulated.

Fighting Hawks wound up with 15,670 votes, slightly more than 57-percent.

Roughriders has 11,708 votes, or just under 43-percent.

The University has yet to begin the process of developing and selecting a logo.

This story is courtesy of KFGO in Fargo.