U.S. Olympic Hockey Star Anne Schleper Returns to Cathedral

ST. CLOUD - Anne Schleper, an Olympic silver medalist with the U.S. women's hockey team in 2014, returned to Cathedral High School on Tuesday.

Schleper, a 2008 graduate at Cathedral, spoke to students as part of a leadership conference and for homecoming week. She says it's always amazing to return to the school.

Anne Schleper (Getty Images)

"It's incredible the amount of support I have in St. Cloud and from Cathedral in general. They held a viewing party [of the Olympics] at Holy Angels here in the auditorium just to be support from afar."

Schleper highlighted to students the importance of being a good leader and team building. She also encouraged students to take part in as many sports and activities as they can. Schleper played hockey, soccer and softball during her time at Cathedral.

"I think that alone helps you become a better athlete and a just a more rounded person. That will help you accomplish your goals and dreams that you have down the road."

Schleper and the 2014 U.S. women's hockey team made it all the way to the gold medal game against Canada in the Sochi Olympics. In the end, the Canadians took gold with a 3-2 win in overtime. While speaking to students, Schleper said the loss still stings and that she's looking forward: with dreams of winning gold in the 2018 Olympics.

"We're about 18 months away from South Korea, that alone is a crazy thought, but it's good: I'm healthy and ready to continue making strides as I compete professionally and internationally."