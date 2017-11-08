Two Twins Win Gold Glove Awards

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier and center fielder Byron Buxton each won Gold Glove awards Tuesday night. The awards are given to the best defensive player at each position in each league.

This is the first season the Twins have had multiple Gold Glove winners since 2007, when pitcher Johan Santana and center fielder Torii Hunter each took home the award. It is the first Gold Glove for anyone on the Twins since Joe Mauer won at catcher in 2010.

The award is the first for both Buxton and Dozier.