Two Timberwolves Named To All Star Team

The Timberwolves had two players named to the NBA All Star Game Tuesday night. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler were named as reserves for the Western Conference.

Butler and Towns are just the sixth and seventh All Stars in team history, and the duo marks the first time a pair of Wolves have been named to the same All Star team since 2004 (Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell).

Other Minnesota players to play in the game include Wally Szczerbiak, Tom Gugliotta and Kevin Love. The All Star Game will take place on February 18th in Los Angeles.