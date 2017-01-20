Twins Winter Caravan Pushes Optimism

The Twins Winter Caravan stopped in St. Cloud last night at Rivers Edge Convention Center. Twins' pitcher Hector Santiago, shortstop Eduardo Escobar, former Twin Jack Morris, President Dave St. Peter and voice of the Twins Cory Provus.

Photo - Dave Overlund

Approximately 250 fans stopped by to see the group at Rivers Edge last night. Dave St. Peter said he is "bullish" on this year's team and believes the team underachieved in 2016.

photo - Dave Overlund

Twins baseball in Central Minnesota can be heard again in 2017 on AM 1240-WJON. Twinsfest will take place at Target Field Friday January 27 - Sunday January 29.