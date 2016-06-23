Twins Win Third Straight Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Wednesday night at Target Field for their third straight win. The loss was Philadelphia's ninth straight.

Max Kepler made up for a fifth inning error with the game-tying single in the bottom of that inning, then knocked in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Twins host the Phillies again Thursday afternoon at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. on WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m..