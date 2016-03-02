Twins Win Spring Training Opener

FORT MYERS, FL. -- Spring Training baseball is underway as the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 Wednesday afternoon.

Phil Hughes got the start for Minnesota, allowing one hit over two shutout innings. Trevor May picked up the win with two innings of scoreless ball and Twins pitchers kept the Red Sox off the scoreboard until the eighth inning.

The game featured a nondescript debut for Byung-Ho Park , the offseason signing from South Korea, as he struck out in each of his three at-bats on the afternoon.

The Twins' best performance came from second baseman Jorge Polanco . The 22-year-old prospect went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run.

Minnesota and Boston square off again tomorrow (Thursday) in Fort Myers.