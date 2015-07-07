Twins Win Home Run Derby Against Orioles Monday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 in ten innings Monday night at Target Field. Every run scored in the game by both teams came via home run.

The Orioles got on the board first when Manny Machado took Twins starter Phil Hughes deep in the top of the first inning. Minnesota responded in the bottom of the first with a Torii Hunter solo home run to tie the game at one.

The Twins took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Aaron Hicks homered for a second straight game. Adam Jones hit a solo home run for Baltimore in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at two.

Brian Dozier, who was snubbed by Royals manager Ned Yost earlier in the day when he left him off the 2015 All Star Game roster, smashed a two-run home run in the bottom of the tenth to send the Twins to a 4-2 win.

The Twins (44-39) will host the Orioles once again Tuesday night at Target Field, with Kyle Gibson getting the start opposite Baltimore's Kevin Gausman. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 7:10 PM.