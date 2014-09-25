Twins Win Home Finale Wednesday

The Twins beat the Diamondbacks 2-1 Wednesday night in Minnesota’s 2014 home finale. The Twins are now 68-90 on the season.

Phil Hughes earned his 16th win of the season with yet another excellent start for the Twins. Hughes lasted eight innings and allowed only one run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks allowed.

Kurt Suzuki and Trevor Plouffe each had runs batted in for the Twins, but Plouffe left the game in the sixth inning with a fractured arm.