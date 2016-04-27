Twins Walk Off Winners Again Tuesday

Miguel Sano's walk-off single gave the Twins a 6-5 win over the Cleveland Indians Tuesday night at Target Field. Minnesota improves to 7-14 with the victory.

Brian Dozier and Danny Santana each finished with three hits for the Twins, and Kurt Suzuki was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in.

Ricky Nolasco did not factor in the decision but pitched 7.1 innings and allowed four runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

The Twins host Cleveland again Wednesday night at Target Field. Top pitching prospect Jose Berrios will make his MLB debut for Minnesota opposite Cleveland's Josh Tomlin.