Twins Walk-Off Against White Sox on Friday Night

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins walked-off against the Chicago White Sox for a 5-4 win on Friday night.

Brian Dozier hit a walk-off rbi single to score Eduardo Escobar in the bottom of the 9th. The run was reviewed and it was confirmed that Escobar touched home plate after sliding past the catcher.

Twins starter Ricky Nolasco went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs off of six hits.