Twins, Vargas Down Padres 3-1
The Twins defeated the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. Rookie Kennys Vargas hit his first major league homerun, a 3-run shot in the 6th inning to account for all of Minnesota's runs. San Diego led 1-0 at the time of Vargas' homerun. Phil Hughes threw 6 innings with 7 hits and 1 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 11-8. Brian Dozier was 2-3 with a run scored for Minnesota.
Glen Perkins allowed 2 hits but no runs to earn the save, his 28th. The Twins are 51-60 and will host the Padres again today at 12:10, pregame on WJON at 11:40. Righthander Kevin Correia (5-13) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and righthander Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3) toes the rubber for San Diego.