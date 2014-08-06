Twins, Vargas Down Padres 3-1

The Twins defeated the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. Rookie Kennys Vargas hit his first major league homerun, a 3-run shot in the 6th inning to account for all of Minnesota's runs. San Diego led 1-0 at the time of Vargas' homerun. Phil Hughes threw 6 innings with 7 hits and 1 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 11-8. Brian Dozier was 2-3 with a run scored for Minnesota.