Twins, Vargas Down Padres 3-1

Getty Images

The Twins defeated the San Diego Padres Tuesday night.  Rookie Kennys Vargas hit his first major league homerun, a 3-run shot in the 6th inning to account for all of Minnesota's runs.  San Diego led 1-0 at the time of Vargas' homerun.  Phil Hughes threw 6 innings with 7 hits and 1 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 11-8.  Brian Dozier was 2-3 with a run scored for Minnesota.

Glen Perkins allowed 2 hits but no runs to earn the save, his 28th.  The Twins are 51-60 and will host the Padres again today at 12:10, pregame on WJON at 11:40.  Righthander Kevin Correia (5-13) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and righthander Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3) toes the rubber for San Diego.

Filed Under: Kennys Vargas, Minnesota Twins
Categories: major league baseball, Minnesota Twins, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top