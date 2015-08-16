Twins Use Pitching, Power to Beat Cleveland

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins bounced back nicely from a Friday night whooping to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-1 on Saturday.

Rookie pitcher Tyler Duffey followed up his forgettable debut to pitch six scoreless innings, holding the Indians hitless until the seventh inning.

The Twins got on the board by way of the home run in the fifth inning with back-to-back solo shots by rookie Eddie Rosario and catcher Chris Herrmann .

A two-run shot by Brian Dozier in the eighth put the game away as Minnesota gets back to .500 at 58-58.

The Twins will send Tommy Milone (5-3) to the mound today for the rubber match of the series against the Indians and Carlos Carrasco (11-8) at 1:10 p.m.