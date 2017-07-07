Twins Use Big Inning To Beat Baltimore Thursday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 Thursday night at Target Field in the first game of a four game series. The Twins improved to 44-41 with the win, but remain 1.5 games behind Cleveland in the American League Central.

Minnesota scored six runs in the third inning to secure the win. Max Kepler plated a pair of runs with a single and Eduardo Escobar knocked in two runs with a triple.

Jose Berrios picked up his eighth win of the season with a quality start. Berrios allowed three earned runs (four total) on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Twins will host the Orioles again Friday night in downtown Minneapolis. First pitch is slated for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.