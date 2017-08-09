Twins Trounce Brewers Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins smashed five home runs on their way to the victory.

Brian Dozier hit his first career grand slam and drove in five runs for Minnesota, while Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler each went 3-4 with two home runs.

The Twins improve to 55-56 with the win and are now just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League. Minnesota heads to Milwaukee to play two games at Miller Park beginning Wednesday.