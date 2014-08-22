Twins Triumph Thursday To Avoid Sweep

The Twins avoided a series sweep with a 4-1 win over Cleveland Thursday at Target Field. Minnesota improves to 56-70 with the win.

Phil Hughes earned his 14 th win of the season for the Twins with seven innings of one run, five-hit ball. Hughes struck out eight and walked none to earn the victory. The only blemish on his ledger was a solo home run hit by the Indians’ Zack Walters with two outs in the fifth inning.

Glen Perkins pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 32 nd save of the season. Kennys Vargas hit a solo home run to help the offense, with Trevor Plouffe adding a pair of runs batted in.

The Twins begin a four game series with Detroit Friday night at Target Field. Tommy Milone will try to shake off a seven-run outing for Minnesota against the Tigers Robbie Ray. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on WJON.