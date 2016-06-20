Twins Top Yankees To Salvage Series
The Twins beat the New York Yankees 7-4 Sunday afternoon to salvage the final game of a four game series. Minnesota improves to 21-48 on the season with the victory.
Max Kepler led the Twins with three hits, including a home run, while adding three runs and a pair of runs batted in. Brian Dozier also had a home run in the win for Minnesota.
The Twins are off Monday before beginning a series with the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night at Target Field. Twins baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1240 WJON.