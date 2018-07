The Twins beat the White Sox 7-2 Tuesday night in Chicago. Minnesota improves to 16-14 with the win.

Kennys Vargas smacked a two-run home run in the fourth inning off of White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey to give the Twins a 3-2 lead. Twins outfielder Byron Buxton had a three hit game, while Joe Mauer and Jorge Polanco each had a pair of hits in the win.