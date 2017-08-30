Twins Top White Sox Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 Tuesday night at Target Field in the opening game of a three-game series. The Twins remain one game ahead of the Angels in the wild card standings.

The Twins offense was paced by Jorge Polanco's two home runs, with the first a solo shot in the third inning and the second in the seventh inning.

The Twins and White Sox will meet again Wednesday night in downtown Minneapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.