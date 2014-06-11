Twins Top Toronto Tuesday Behind Strong Start From Correia

The Twins beat the Blue Jays 4-0 Tuesday night at Rogers Center in Toronto. Kevin Correia threw six shutout innings to lead the Twins to the win.

Brian Dozier hit a home run in the first inning for a second consecutive game to give the Twins a lead they would not relinquish. His 14 th home run of the season score knocked in Danny Santana and staked the Twins to a 2-0 lead.

Santana, Kendrys Morales and Eduardo Nunez each had a pair of hits in the win for Minnesota.

The Twins are at Toronto again on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:37, with pregame coverage beginning at 11:07 on WJON.