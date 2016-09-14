Twins Top Tigers Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 Tuesday night at Comerica Park. The Twins are now 54-91 on the season.

Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco was 3-4 with a home run and four runs batted in, while first baseman Kennys Vargas also added three hits and a home run for the Twins.

Kyle Gibson rebounded from a string of rough starts with eight strong innings, allowing just one run on five hits and three walks.