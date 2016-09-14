Twins Top Tigers Tuesday [VIDEO]
The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 Tuesday night at Comerica Park. The Twins are now 54-91 on the season.
Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco was 3-4 with a home run and four runs batted in, while first baseman Kennys Vargas also added three hits and a home run for the Twins.
Kyle Gibson rebounded from a string of rough starts with eight strong innings, allowing just one run on five hits and three walks.
The Twins play at Detroit again Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 5:30.