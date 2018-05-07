Twins Top Sox For Third Straight Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago for their third straight win. The Twins are now 13-17 on the season and just two games behind Cleveland for first place in the American League Central Division.

Minnesota was mystified by Sox starter James Shields early in the game and did not record their first hit until the seventh inning. However, the Twins rallied for five runs late to pull away for the win.

Eduardo Escobar's single with one out in the seventh inning broke up the no-no, and Logan Morrison's two-out double later in the inning gave the Twins a 3-2 lead. Eddie Rosario, who finished the game 2-4, would hit a home run in the ninth inning to give the Twins an insurance run.