Twins Top Rays, Demote Buxton

The Minnesota Twins topped the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Sunday afternoon to take the three game series two games to one. The Twins have won their last three series and are 8-3 in their last 11 games.

Miguel Sano, rumored to be headed to AAA Rochester after the game, hit a pair of home runs and drove in four runs to pace the Twins offense. In all, five Twins had multi-hit games in the win.

After the game the Twins announced the demotion of outfielder Byron Buxton, who was sent to AAA Rochester. Taking Buxton's spot on the roster is third baseman Trevor Plouffe, who just completed a minor league rehab stint.

The Houston Astros will visit Minnesota for a series beginning Monday night at Target Field. First pitch Monday on AM 1240 WJON is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.