Twins Top Padres To End West Coast Trip

The Minnesota Twins beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. The Twins finished their West Coast trip with a 2-7 record.

Ervin Santana pitched a complete game to earn his 12th win of the season. The Twins' ace allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine. Santana also had a two-run single in the second inning, giving him five runs batted in on the year.

The Twins will host the Texas Rangers Thursday night at Target Field. First pitch is slated for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.