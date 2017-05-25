Twins Top Orioles Wednesday To Complete Sweep

The Twins topped the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards to complete a three-game sweep. The Twins improve to 25-18 on the season and are two full games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Standings.

Jose Berrios was a little shaky but pitched well enough to improve to 3-0 on the season after three starts. The second-year righty allowed three solo home runs and walked a pair of O's while striking out seven batters in 6.1 innings.

The Twins will take Thursday off before beginning a series with the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.