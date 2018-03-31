Twins Top Orioles 6-2

The Twins defeated the Orioles in Baltimore 6-2 Saturday night in Baltimore. Kyle Gibson threw 6 no-hit shutout innings with 5 walks allowed to get the win.

Getty Images

Minnesota got solo home runs from Miguel Sano, Jason Castro, and Max Kepler. Brian Dozier had 2 hits and 3 runs scored and Joe Mauer had 2 hits and 1 RBI.

Baltimore got on the board with a 2-run home run from Tim Beckham off Gabriel Moya.