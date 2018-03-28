Twins Top Nats In Final Spring Game

The Minnesota Twins beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 Tuesday afternoon in their final exhibition game of 2018. The Twins finished the spring 14-14-3.

Brian Dozier went 2-3 at the plate for the Twins and finishes spring training with a .222 average and a pair of home runs. Former St. Cloud River Bat and current Twins backup catcher Mitch Garver added a pair of runs batted in in the win.

Jose Berrios tossed three scoreless innings for Minnesota, striking out three while allowing no hits and one walk. Six Twins relievers combined to allow just one run on a pair of Washington hits.

The Twins will open the regular season Thursday afternoon in Baltimore. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.