Twins Top Indians Sunday

The Twins beat Cleveland 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field to complete a three game sweep. The Twins move back into first place with the sweep, one-half game ahead of Cleveland.

Eddie Rosario posted three hits and scored three runs for Minnesota, while Jason Castro went 2-4 with three runs batted in. Ervin Santana picked up his tenth win of the season with six shutout innings in which he allowed nine hits and struck out seven.