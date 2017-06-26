Twins Top Indians Sunday
The Twins beat Cleveland 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field to complete a three game sweep. The Twins move back into first place with the sweep, one-half game ahead of Cleveland.
Eddie Rosario posted three hits and scored three runs for Minnesota, while Jason Castro went 2-4 with three runs batted in. Ervin Santana picked up his tenth win of the season with six shutout innings in which he allowed nine hits and struck out seven.
The Twins will begin a series at Fenway park Wednesday night at 6:10. Jose Berrios (7-1, 2.67) will pitch for Minnesota against Boston's Chris Sale (9-3, 2.85). The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.