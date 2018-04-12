Twins Top Houston Wednesday in Wild Game

The Minnesota Twins squandered a big lead but held on to beat the Houston Astros 9-8 Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. The Twins improve to 6-4 overall after taking two of three games in their series with the Astros.

Minnesota built an 8-1 lead after an eight-run fourth inning that included four run-producing hits followed by a Max Kepler two-run home run. Astros starter Lance McCullers exited the game in the fourth after allowing eight earned runs on seven hits and six walks, while recording just 11 outs.

However, the Astros chipped away at the Twins' lead with four runs in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the top of the ninth to tie the game.

However, Kepler's second home run of the game in the bottom of the ninth bailed out the Twins pitching staff and gave Minnesota the 9-8 win.

The Twins will host the White Sox Thursday night at Target Field. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.