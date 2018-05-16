Twins Top Cardinals Behind Berrios’ Stellar Start
The Minnesota Twins topped the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Tuesday night at Target Field to snap a two-game losing skid. Minnesota improves to 18-20 with the win, and is now just a half-game behind Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.
Jose Berrios rebounded from a recent rough stretch to pick up the win. Berrios pitched 7.1 innings and allowed just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out ten Cardinals.
Reserve Catcher Bobby Wilson paced the offense with a two-run home run, and Eduardo Escobar added a pair of hits and a run batted in for Minnesota.
The Twins will look to sweep the two-game series at Target Field, and the four-game season series, with a win Wednesday afternoon. Former Cardinal Lance Lynn will start for the Twins opposite St. Louis' Miles Mikolas.
Wednesday's game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m.