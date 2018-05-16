Twins Top Cardinals Behind Berrios’ Stellar Start

The Minnesota Twins topped the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Tuesday night at Target Field to snap a two-game losing skid. Minnesota improves to 18-20 with the win, and is now just a half-game behind Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.

Jose Berrios rebounded from a recent rough stretch to pick up the win. Berrios pitched 7.1 innings and allowed just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out ten Cardinals.

Reserve Catcher Bobby Wilson paced the offense with a two-run home run, and Eduardo Escobar added a pair of hits and a run batted in for Minnesota.

The Twins will look to sweep the two-game series at Target Field, and the four-game season series, with a win Wednesday afternoon. Former Cardinal Lance Lynn will start for the Twins opposite St. Louis' Miles Mikolas.