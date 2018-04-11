Twins Top Astros Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 4-1 Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins are now 5-4 this season with the win.

Joe Mauer paced he offense with a pair of hits to raise his average to .407 on the season. Mauer also drove in a pair of runs while scoring one run himself. Brian Dozier finished the game 1-1 with four walks, and Eduardo Escobar and Robbie Grossman each added a run batted in.

Jake Odorizzi picked up the win for the Twins, tossing six innings of one-run ball while allowing five hits and five walks and striking out four Astros hitters.

The Twins will look to take the three-game series with Houston by winning the rubber match Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.