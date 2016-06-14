Twins Top Angels Monday Night [VIDEOS]

The Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-4 Monday night for their second straight win. The Twins are now 20-43 on the season.

Trevor Plouffe, Robbie Grossman and Byron Buxton each had home runs for the Twins in the win, with Plouffe's three-run blast in the fourth inning breaking a 1-1 tie.

Ricky Nolasco earned the win for the Twins, scattering seven hits and three runs over six innings of work.