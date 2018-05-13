Twins Top Angels 5-3 in 12 Innings Saturday

The Minnesota Twins scored two runs in the top of the twelfth inning Saturday night to beat the Angels 5-3 in Los Angeles. It was a double by Mitch Garver, scoring Eddie Rosario from first that broke the 3-3 tie.

The Twins were led by a pair of home runs by outfielder Eddie Rosario, one which came as part of a three run ninth inning. The Twins had been 0-14 this season when trailing after eight innings.

After a tough April, Minnesota is trying to claw its way back to .500 in the standings -- with the Twins now 17-18, somehow just a half game behind first place Cleveland in the American League's Central Division.