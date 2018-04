The Twins are in Kansas City tonight to begin a series with the Royals.

Minnesota is in fifth place in the Central Division, 11 games behind Detroit and 8.5 games behind LA and Toronto for a wild card spot.

The Royals check in in second place, five games behind the Tigers and 2.5 games out of a wild card spot.

James Shields (9-5) will start for Kansas City against the Twins’ Kyle Gibson (8-8).