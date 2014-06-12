Twins Take Series In Toronto

The Twins beat Toronto 7-2 Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Center. Minnesota took two out of three games from the Blue Jays and are now 6-0 in series against the American League East.

Kendrys Morales had three hits for the Twins including a bases-loaded double to plate three runs. Morales is now 6-13 since joining the Twins. Joe Mauer also had a multi-hit game for Minnesota.

The Twins are off Thursday before heading to Detroit for a weekend series with the Tigers at Comerica Park.