Twins Swept In Kansas City [VIDEO]

The Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 Sunday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium. The Twins have lost seven of their past ten games.

Ervin Santana pitched well again for the Twins, lasting seven innings while allowing two runs on five hits with ten strikeouts. However, Santana still took the loss, his tenth of the season.

Eric Hosmer had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth inning on a double that scored Lorenzo Cain.