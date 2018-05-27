Twins Swept by Seattle with Sunday’s 3-1 Loss

The Minnesota Twins ended the first leg of their six-game road trip losing 3-1 this afternoon in Seattle, giving the Mariners a weekend sweep of the Twins.

Twins starter Jose Berrios had a strong outing, giving up two runs in seven and a third innings. While pitching has been strong during the latest rough patch, the offense has not been there to support the hurlers.

Minnesota's only run came in the second when Eddie Rosario singled, then scored on a double by Eduardo Escobar.

Minnesota has now fallen to 21-27, but still remain just three and a half games behind the first place Cleveland Indians.