The Minnesota Twins picked up a pair of wins in split squad games Tuesday afternoon, beating the Orioles 5-1 in Fort Myers and the Phillies 7-5 in Clearwater.

Joe Mauer and Trevor Plouffe each hit home runs for the Twins in their win over the Orioles, while Danny Santana and Byron Buxton were 2-5 in Minnesota's win over Philadelphia.

The Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays at noon on Wednesday in Ft. Myers.