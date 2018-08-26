Twins Suffer 6-2 Loss to A’s Sunday Afternoon

The Minnesota Twins (61-69) lost 3 of 4 in this weekend's series with the A's, capped by an Athletics' 6-2 win Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

Minnesota starter Jose Berrios surrendered an early 1-0 lead giving up a solo home run to Oakland's Matt Chapman in the first inning. It would be the first of two homers for on the day for Chapman. The A's would add two more in the fifth, and another in the sixth to take a 4-1 lead.

Twins outfielder Tyler Austin crushed his thirteenth home run of the season, driving a fourth inning pitch 430 feet to the upper deck in centerfield, tying the game at 1-1. Austin would homer again in the 7th inning for the second Minnesota run of the game, but that's all the Twins would muster on the day.

Berrios would end up finishing five innings, giving up three runs on eight hits, no walks, and four strikeouts. Magill, Rogers, and Hildenberger all pitched in relief of Berrios.

Next : The Twins open a three game series against the Indians Tuesday night (8/28) in Cleveland at 6:10 PM CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)