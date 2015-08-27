Twins Streak Reaches Six Games

The Twins beat the Rays 5-3 in Tampa Bay Wednesday night to run their winning streak to six games. Minnesota now hold the second wild card spot in the American League with a record of 65-61.

Eduardo Escobar paced the Twins offense with a pair of home runs, while Joe Mauer, Trevor Plouffe and Brian Dozier each added RBI in the victory.

Tyler Duffey kept Minnesota in the game over his 5.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks in a no-decision. Brian Duensing earned the win despite giving up a home run and recording just one out.

The Twins wrap up their series in Tampa Bay Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 PM on WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 5:30 PM.