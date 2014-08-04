Twins Stomp Sox Sunday At The Cell

The Twins pummeled the White Sox 16-3 Sunday afternoon at US Celluar Field in Chicago. The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes due to rain and was threatened many times by downpours throughout the contest.

Danny Santana had a monster game for the Twins, going 5-6 with two runs scored and four runs batted in. Seven other Twins had multi-hit games, including three hits apiece from Oswaldo Arcia and Eric Fryer.

Minnesota had 23 total hits in the game and were 10-22 with runners in scoring position. Despite scoring 16 runs the Twins stranded 15 runners on base.

Kyle Gibson got the win for the Twins by lasting seven innings while allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six and walking none.

The Twins are now 50-60 on the season but remain 12 games behind Detroit for first place in the Central Division.

Minnesota begins a series with San Diego Tuesday night at Target Field.