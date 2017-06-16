Twins Split Series With Seattle

The Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 Thursday afternoon at Target Field. The win gave the Twins a series split with Seattle in the four-game set.

Jose Berrios pitched a career-high eight innings for the Twins, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six. Berrios improved to 6-1 on the season with the victory.

Chris Giminez had his first career two-home run game for Minnesota, and Eduardo Escobar continued his recent hot streak with three hits, including a home run. Escobar is 13-23 in the last week with three home runs and eight runs batted in.