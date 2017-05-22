Twins Split Doubleheader With Royals

The Twins split a doubleheader with the Royals at Target Field Sunday. Kansas City won the first game 6-4 and the Twins won the 2nd game 8-4.

Phil Hughes allowed 6 hits and 5 earned runs in 4 innings to take the loss. He drops to 4-3. Twins Manager Paul Molitor said after the game that Hughes would be placed on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Miguel Sano in game 1 was 2-4 with 3 RBIs and Brian Dozier had 2 hits a run scored and 1 RBI for the Twins.

The Twins got 2-run homeruns Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler and Brian Dozier was 2-4 with a run scored and 1 RBI. Adelberto Mejia threw 7 innings with 5 hits and 3 earned runs allowed to get his first major league win.

The Twins are 22-18 and are tied with Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. The Twins start a 3-game series at Baltimore at 6:05, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Right hander Kyle Gibson (0-4) will be recalled to start for the Twins and right hander Ubaldo Jimenez (1-2) toes the rubber for the Orioles.