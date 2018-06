The Twins snapped a four game losing streak Monday night with a 4-3, 11-inning win over the Detroit Tigers at Target Field.

With the Twins trailing 3-0 heading into the eighth, Eduardo Escobar and Ryan Doumit knocked in runs with doubles.

Brian Dozier’s solo home run in the ninth tied the game at three, then Yosmil Pinto singled home Dozier in the eleventh inning to earn the win.