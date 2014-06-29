Twins Snap Losing Streak With 3-2 Win Over Rangers

ARLINGTON - The Minnesota Twins put a stop to a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Kendrys Morales hit a tiebreaking double to score Sam Fuld in the top of the ninth to make it 3-2.

Kyle Gibson turned in a terrific start for the Twins, going eight innings and scattering eight hits.

Glen Perkins picked up the save for Minnesota, his 20th of the year.

The Twins will return to Target Field for a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Game one will be at 7:10 p.m. on Monday.