Twins Smoke Seattle Wednesday Out West

The Twins beat the Mariners 8-1 Wednesday night in Seattle. Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings to earn the win.

Gibson lasted six innings and allowed no runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts to improve to 8-7 on the season.

Brian Dozier, Kurt Suzuki and Chris Colabello each had a pair of hits for Minnesota in the win, and Kendrys Morales had three runs batted in.

The Twins have now taken two out of three games from the Mariners in the series and will wrap up the four game set tonight at Safeco Field. Yohan Pino will start for the Twins against Seattle’s Tom Wilhelmsen.