Twins’ Slide Continues With Loss To Padres

The San Diego Padres beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 Tuesday night at Petco Park. The Twins remain 6.5 games behind Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.

Jose Berrios took the tough-luck loss for Minnesota after tossing seven innings while allowing just one run on two hits. The Twins managed just three hits against Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin.

Minnesota has now lost three straight games, seven of their past eight, and 11 of 15 games since the All Star break.